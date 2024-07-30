News
Olympics: Fencer Kharlan wins Ukraine's first medal

Olympics: Fencer Kharlan wins Ukraine's first medal

July 30, 2024 02:25 IST
IMAGE: Olga Kharlan celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's sabre individual at the Paris Games on Monday. Photographs: Maye-E Wong/Reuters

Olga Kharlan claimed a dramatic bronze medal for Ukraine as she rallied from a six-point deficit to beat Choi Sebin of South Korea and hand her country its first medal at the Paris Games, in the women's sabre on Monday.

 

Kharlan, now a five-time Olympic medallist, came from six points down to triumph 15-14 to the cheers of an ecstatic crowd at the Grand Palais.



The former world champion, who won her first Olympic medal earning gold in the 2008 team event, returns to an Olympic podium after being ousted in the Round of 32 at the Tokyo Games three years ago.



Kharlan, 33, reached the Paris Games through an invitation by the IOC after being disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent at last year's World Championships in Milan.

Later, Manon Apithy-Brunet clinched the gold medal as she prevailed against Sara Balzer in an all-French final.

Source: REUTERS
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 3
Watch Out For Leon Marchand!
SEE: India@Paris On Sunday
PIX: O'Callaghan stuns Titmus for 200m freestyle gold
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 3
Manika Batra first Indian paddler in last 16 at Games
Party contests and wins polls, not govt: UP dy CM
Paris Olympics 2024

Manika Batra first Indian paddler in last 16 at Games

PIX: Japan win thriller for men's gymnastics gold

