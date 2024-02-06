News
Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay

Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay

February 06, 2024 18:11 IST
Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet. The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is one of several surrounding the Games.

IMAGE: Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet. The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is one of several surrounding the Games. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics expressed surprise at media reports on Tuesday that the committee's president Tony Estanguet was allegedly facing a judicial probe into his pay.

Asked if Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion, or the organising committee, had received notification of an investigation into the president's salary, a Paris 2024 spokesperson said they were unable to answer.

 

"We wish to remind people that the Organising Committee President’s remuneration is subject to a strict framework," a Paris 2024 statement read.

"The remuneration of the President of the Organising Committee is very strictly regulated," it added.

The financial prosecutor's office declined to comment.

The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is one of several surrounding the Games.

In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of a probe into alleged favouritism which also targeted event management firms.

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
