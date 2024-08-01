Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 2, 2024

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker will compete in the women's 25m pistol qualification event, on day seven of the Paris Olympics, on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Manu Bhaker will be aiming to put herself on course for a historic hat-trick when the young shooter competes in the women's 25m pistol qualification event, on day seven of the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Manu, who has already created history with two bronze medals at the Paris Games, will be seen in action in the qualification event along with Esha Singh.



Young badminton star Lakshya Sen will also be looking to inch closer towards an Olympics medal when he competes in the singles quarter-finals against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen.



The Indian men's hockey will take on Australia in their last league match at 4.45pm IST.



The athletics action at the Stade de France kicks-off on Friday with India's Ankita Dhyani, Parul Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh Toor competing in their respective qualifying events.



Following is India's schedule on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics on Friday: (All timings in IST)





SAI Media/X