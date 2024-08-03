News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery: Deepika moves into women's quarters; Bhajan eliminated

Archery: Deepika moves into women's quarters; Bhajan eliminated

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 03, 2024 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Kumari of India in action in the Archery Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination Round at Invalides, Paris, France, on Saturday

IMAGE: Deepika Kumari of India in action in the Archery Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination Round at Invalides, Paris, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

India's Deepika Kumari on Saturday qualified for the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery event after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round but Bhajan Kaur crashed out following a loss to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 6-5.

 

Deepika will be in action again later on Saturday.

The Indian defeated her German rival 6-4 in the elimination round after recording a score of 27-24 in the first set to garner two points. The two then shot 27-27 in the second set to share the points. Deepika won the third set 26-25 for two more points.

In the fourth set, the German took two points with a 29-27 win but Deepika was already ahead by two points heading into the final set.

In the fifth set, the rivals were tied at 27-all and split the points, but Deepika walked away with a 6-4 win to make it to the quarterfinals.

In the other contest, India's Bhajan fought well but her Indonesian opponent was far too good on the day.

Choirunisa was ahead by two points with a scoreline of 4-2 by the third set. After the Indonesian won the first set 29-28 for two points, Bhajan took two points in the next to make it 27-25.

However, in the third set Choirunisa bounced back to win 28-26. In the fourth, the Indian archer did well to take one point home with a scoreline of 28-28 and as did the Indonesian, taking the scoreline to 5-3.

In the fifth and final set, Bhajan did extremely well to earn two points with the scoreline drawn at 27-27, forcing the contest into shoot-off where she shot eight while her opponent shot nine.

Bhajan thus lost 5-6 to the Indonesian archer in the 1/8 Elimination round for the quarter-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Axelsen stands between Lakshya and Olympic medal
Axelsen stands between Lakshya and Olympic medal
PICS: Magical Marchand takes fourth swimming gold
PICS: Magical Marchand takes fourth swimming gold
Paris Olympics: Indian sailors Nethra, Vishnu struggle
Paris Olympics: Indian sailors Nethra, Vishnu struggle
Heartbreak for Manu, misses Olympics hat-trick
Heartbreak for Manu, misses Olympics hat-trick
Kedarnath: 10,500 pilgrims evacuated, op continues
Kedarnath: 10,500 pilgrims evacuated, op continues
J-K: 5 cops, teacher sacked for narco-terror links
J-K: 5 cops, teacher sacked for narco-terror links
Punjab CM denied political clearance to visit Paris
Punjab CM denied political clearance to visit Paris

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final

Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final

Olympics: IBA to award prize money to Italy's Carini

Olympics: IBA to award prize money to Italy's Carini

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances