Rower Panwar finishes 5th in single sculls quarters

Rower Panwar finishes 5th in single sculls quarters

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 16:53 IST
Balraj Panwar

IMAGE: Balraj Panwar. Photograph: Balraj Panwar/Instagram

India's lone representative in rowing at the Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar on Tuesday finished fifth in his quarter-finals heat race of the men's single sculls event and will now fight for minor positions.

The 25-year-old clocked 7 minutes and 5.10 seconds in quarter-finals heat 4 to be relegated to semi-finals C/D, meant for rowers to compete for positions 13th to 24th.

 

Individual Neutral Athlete Yauheni Zalaty won the quarter-finals heat 4 with a time of 6:49.27, while Giedrius Bieliauskas (6:51.80) of Lithuania and Ryuta Arakawa (6:54.17) of Japan were second and third respectively.

Panwar had progressed to the quarter-finals after finishing second in his repechage round race on Sunday. He had finished fourth in his first round heat race on Saturday to make it to the repechage round.

Those who finished in top three in each of the four quarterfinal heats qualify for the semifinals A/B and the remainder compete in semifinals C/D. The rowers in semifinals A/B will vie for Final A/B races. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in Final A.

Source: PTI
