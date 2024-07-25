Paris Olympics: Djokovic-Nadal could meet in 2nd round

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could have a potential showdown in the 2nd round at the Paris Olympic Games. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic could face old rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Paris Olympic tennis tournament.

In the draws released on Thursday, Djokovic wil face Australian Matthew Ebden and Nadal takes on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round.

The 38-year-old Nadal won a record 14 of his 22 major trophies at the French Open.

He won gold in singles at Beijing in 2008, and in doubles with Marc López at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Lebanese player Hady Habib.

Men's and women's first-round play begins Saturday.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner pulled out on Wednesday because of tonsillitis.

Tokyo Games champion Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Australian Alex de Minaur.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Irina-Camella Begu of Romania in the opening round of the women's draw with second-seeded American Coco Gauff taking on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka of Japan takes on three-time major champion Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Kerber, who won three different Grand Slam titles, will retire from tennis after the Paris Games, the German said on Thursday.

Former world number one Kerber, 36, finished runner-up to Puerto Rican Monica Puig at Rio in 2016 and won the Australian Open and US Open titles that year.

The left-hander won Wimbledon in 2018 and reached the quarter-finals on the red clay of Roland Garros twice.

"Before the @Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget #Paris2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player," Kerber wrote on social media.

"I took the toughest decision of my life today. It's really not so easy to make such a big decision. If I could I would play forever but there should be a time," she said after the draw.

Kerber returned to the WTA Tour this season after 18 months on a maternity break and bows out with 14 tournament wins in her career.

"Paris 2024 will mark the finish line of the most incredible journey I could have ever dreamed of growing up with a racket in my hand," Kerber added.

The Paris Olympics tennis tournament runs from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.