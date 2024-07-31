News
Olympics: Archer Deepika enters pre-quarters

Olympics: Archer Deepika enters pre-quarters

Source: PTI
July 31, 2024 17:10 IST
Deepika Kumari

IMAGE: Indian archer Deepika Kumari in action during her opening round of the women's individual event at the Paris Olympics, on Wednesday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari beat Dutchwoman Quinty Roeffen 6-2 in the 2nd round in the Women's Individual archery event, to enter the Round of 16 at the Olympic Games in Paris, on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deepika defeated Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a shoot-off in her opening match to enter the round of 32 in the women's individual event.

 

Deepika, who had failed to impress in the Indian archery team's disappointing campaign a few days ago, faces Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands in her next match later in the day.

Deepika took the first set but lost the next. After the scores were in the third set, Deepika trailed 3-5 but made a stunning recovery by shooting 10s with all three arrows to level the score 5-5.

The Indian won the shoot-off with a 9 as against an 8 by her opponent.

Source: PTI
