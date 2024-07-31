News
Olympics: Boxer Lovlina advances to quarters

Olympics: Boxer Lovlina advances to quarters

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 31, 2024 16:46 IST
Lovlina Borgohain of India in action against Sunniva Hofstad of Norway

IMAGE: India's Lovlina Borgohain (left) in action against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the Women's 75kg Round of 16 bout at North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France, on Wednesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the Paris Games after clinching a comfortable win over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in Paris on Wednesday.

 

Borgohain prevailed 5-0 to remain on course for a second successive Olympic medal.

The reigning world champion had won her Tokyo bronze in the 69kg category.

She will take on top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the last-eight stage on August 4.

Qian is a silver-medallist from the Tokyo Games in the middleweight (75kg) division.

Source: PTI
