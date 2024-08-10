News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion

Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion

August 10, 2024 14:07 IST
Tamirat Tola became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men's marathon in 24 years.

IMAGE: Tamirat Tola became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men's marathon in 24 years. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won gold in the men's marathon at the Paris Games on Saturday as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge failed in his bid to win a historic third consecutive Olympic crown.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi took silver, improving on his bronze from Tokyo, and Kenya's Benson Kipruto claimed bronze.

 

Tola built a strong lead early on and crossed the finish line in two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds.

Emerging from a pack of frontrunners from the first steep ascent of an exceptionally hilly course, the former cross country specialist seemed only to strengthen on the second hill as others faded behind him.

Tola had an 18-second lead by the 35km mark, which he extended as the Eiffel Tower came into sight and crowds lining the streets roared him on. He became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men's marathon in 24 years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
