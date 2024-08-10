Ethiopia's Tola is Olympics marathon champion

IMAGE: Tamirat Tola became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men's marathon in 24 years. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won gold in the men's marathon at the Paris Games on Saturday as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge failed in his bid to win a historic third consecutive Olympic crown.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi took silver, improving on his bronze from Tokyo, and Kenya's Benson Kipruto claimed bronze.

Tola built a strong lead early on and crossed the finish line in two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds.

Emerging from a pack of frontrunners from the first steep ascent of an exceptionally hilly course, the former cross country specialist seemed only to strengthen on the second hill as others faded behind him.

Tola had an 18-second lead by the 35km mark, which he extended as the Eiffel Tower came into sight and crowds lining the streets roared him on. He became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men's marathon in 24 years.