Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris airport union issues strike warning, could affect Games

Paris airport union issues strike warning, could affect Games

July 23, 2024 12:21 IST
IMAGE: FO's strike warning comes as smaller unions representing pilots and flight attendants at carrier Air France are also stopping work this week in protest at plans to quit Orly, one of the capital's three airports. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The Force Ouvrière (FO) union, small union at Paris airport operator Aéroports de Paris (ADP) has issued a strike warning for Friday, July 26, the day of the Paris Olympic Games Ceremony.

The protest concerns wage demands deemed insufficient by the minority union, demanding for an increase in the bonus provided for in a recent agreement.

 

The FO union, which represents 11.57% of ADP staff, rubbished the recent deal with management, claiming it offered only "partial and modest gains".

The union is demanding that the 300-euro bonus for all ADP employees be increased to 1,000 euros, in addition to other wage concessions. Although this agreement enabled all the representative unions to lift their strike notice, it did not satisfy FO, which is maintaining the pressure with this new notice.

Citing "a feeling of discontent" among workers, FO filed formal notice of a walkout from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Friday to 7:00 am on Saturday, the period of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

As Friday is the day of the opening ceremony, no civilian flights will be allowed from 6:30 pm to midnight in a 150-kilometre (90-mile) radius around Paris -- limiting the potential impact of the strike.

According to AFP, FO's strike warning comes as smaller unions representing pilots and flight attendants at carrier Air France are also stopping work this week in protest at plans to quit Orly, one of the capital's three airports.

The strike could disrupt operations at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais airports.

AGENCIES
