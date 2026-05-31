36-YO Cirstea scripts French Open fairytale; Berrettini roars back

Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea's impressive run at the French Open sees her reach the quarter-finals, while Matteo Berrettini rediscovers his form after a challenging period.

IMAGE: Romania's Sorana Cirstea in action during her fourth round match against China's Wang Xiyu. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points Sorana Cirstea advances to the French Open quarter-final, marking her third Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.

Cirstea is experiencing a career resurgence, recently breaking into the top 20 and achieving notable wins.

Matteo Berrettini is regaining confidence after overcoming fitness issues and reaching the fourth round of the French Open.

Berrettini's emotional win signifies his ability to compete at a high level after a period of self-doubt.

Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea beat China's Wang Xinyu 6-3 7-6(4) at the French Open on Sunday to advance to the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for just the third time in her career.

Cirstea reached her first Roland Garros quarter-final in 17 years.

IMAGE: Wang Xiyu in action during her fourth round match. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

She is retiring at the end of the season but is in the form of her life after she became the oldest player to break into the top 20 earlier this month.

The 36-year-old reached two semi-finals during the clay court swing and beat world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in Rome.

She also became the oldest player in the Open Era to claim a 6-0 6-0 win in a Grand Slam main draw in a third-round victory over Solana Sierra.

Cirstea dominated the opening set, breaking twice to surge into a 5-1 lead.

Wang fought back from 5-2 down to force a tiebreak where Cirstea found a second wind to win in 84 minutes.

Berrettini rediscovering his confidence after years of doubt

IMAGE: Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his third round match against Argentina's Francisco Comesana. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Matteo Berrettini said he finally feels like he can compete at a high level again after beating Francisco Comesana at the French Open to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for just the second time since 2022.

Berrettini, a former world number six, has struggled with fitness issues and missed eight of the 18 Grand Slams since his runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon five years ago.

On Saturday, the Italian prevailed in a gruelling five-hour battle with Argentina's Comesana, winning 7-6(3) 5-7 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(15-13).

"I know what it takes to go deep in a slam, but at the same time, it's also true that I haven't been deep in a slam for a long time," Berrettini told reporters after his win.

Berrettini's Confidence Boost at Roland Garros

"Coming into the tournament, I didn't have the confidence, like I had a couple of years ago, but at the same time, I feel like I have built this confidence up.

"I'm in the fourth round, second week of Paris, means that I can go deep. I'm playing well. Today was, I think, a high-level match. My weapons are working, physically I'm there, and fingers crossed."

After the match, Berrettini appeared to be holding back tears as he waved to the crowd at Court Simonne Mathieu.

"I doubted about myself a little bit too much, I think, in the last months and years," the 30-year-old said.

"Even though I had unbelievable support from my family, from my friends, from my team, and everybody kept telling me that I still had it in me. Sometimes I just have to confess that I thought that I couldn't come back, I couldn't feel good on court again.

"That's why I was emotional, because I proved to myself one more time that I can do this, I can do it well, I can fight, I can enjoy my time on court."

Berrettini's Next Challenge

Berrettini next faces another Argentinian in Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who beat world number one Jannik Sinner in the second round.