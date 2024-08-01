News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris 2024: Boxer Nishant Dev one win away from medal

Paris 2024: Boxer Nishant Dev one win away from medal

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 09:53 IST
Nishant Dev

IMAGE: India’s Nishant Dev in action against Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

India's Nishant Dev entered the quarterfinals of the 71kg men's boxing competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Wednesday.

 

Dev won the contest 3-2 via a split decision.

Dev started the bout on an aggressive note, landing straight and precise punches on his opponent to win the first round comfortably.

Nishant Dev

Photograph: Kind courtesy BFI/X

But the Ecuadorian saved his best for the last as Dev looked a bit tired to take the contest to the wire.

But in the end, the Indian did enough to defend his score and secure a place in the last-eight round.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

