Former India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh criticises saffron jersey, alleges BJP's 'petty mindset'

Former India Hockey Captain and Congress MLA Pargat Singh has strongly criticised the controversial change in the Indian hockey team's national jersey colour to saffron, alleging it reflects the BJP's political agenda to 'saffronise' everything and divert focus from genuine sports development.

IMAGE: Former India hockey captain and Congress MLA Pargat Singh criticises saffronisation of Indian hockey jersey. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh criticised the change of the national team's jersey from blue to saffron, attributing it to the BJP's alleged 'saffronisation' agenda.

Singh argued that the government's focus should be on developing sports infrastructure and providing better facilities for athletes, rather than changing jersey colours.

He emphasised that sports should remain free from political and social divisions, promoting brotherhood and sportsman spirit.

Other prominent figures, including former captain Viren Rasquinha and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have also questioned the decision.

Congress MLA and former India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team's national jersey colour from blue to saffron, alleging that the move reflected the BJP's mindset of giving everything a particular colour.

Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing controversy, Pargat said the focus should instead be on developing sports and providing better facilities to athletes.

Political Allegations and Historical Context

The change in jersey colour has sparked controversy, with former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticising the move.

"The intention of the government is very clear. Whether you look at the education policy or other areas, their entire focus remains on changing the content. Similarly, as far as I can recall, ever since we have seen and played hockey, the primary colour has always been blue. However, their mindset is to give everything a specific colour, which is saffron. What will this achieve for our country? The BJP's mindset is very clearly visible through this," Pargat told ANI.

Focus on Sports Development

IMAGE: Hockey India unveiled the new saffron jerseys for the men's and women's FIH World Cup campaigns, starting next month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

The Congress MLA urged the government to move away from what he described as a "petty mindset" and focus on promoting athletes and expanding sports infrastructure.

"In my opinion, we should abandon such a petty mindset and focus on more important work for the country, such as promoting players, providing them with more facilities, expanding the sports base, and overall sports development," he said.

Preserving Sports' Integrity

Pargat also said sports should remain free from political and social divisions, highlighting its role in promoting brotherhood.

"I want to tell the BJP to at least spare sports. Sports has no religion, caste, or political party. Sports conveys a message of brotherhood to the entire world. We establish rules and play under them; anyone can win or lose, but it fosters a sportsman spirit. At least leave sports free from this saffronisation," the Congress MLA added.