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Indian Cueists Make Strong Start At Commonwealth Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 08, 2026 19:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian cueists delivered an impressive performance on the opening day of the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships in Ahmedabad, with several players advancing across various disciplines.

Key Points

  • Indian cueists, led by Paras Gupta and Dhvaj Haria, made a strong start at the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships on Thursday.
  • Paras Gupta secured an 8-3 victory in men's heyball, while Dhvaj Haria defeated Chris Dagnall 3-0 in men's snooker.
  • Indian women players like Snenthra Babu, Shruthi Lakshminarayanan, Anupama Ramachandran, and Gianna Rego also recorded wins in their respective events.
  • Victories were recorded across multiple disciplines including heyball, snooker, billiards, 10-Ball, and blackball for the Indian contingent.
  • Despite overall success, some Indian players, including Jiya Sehgal and Vidya Pillai, faced tough losses on the opening day.

Paras Gupta and Dhvaj Haria produced impressive shows as Indian cueists made a strong start to the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships with several players advancing across disciplines on the opening day here on Thursday.

Indian Men's Dominance

In men's heyball, Paras registered an 8-3 victory over Samoa's Revelation Tagaloa, while Uzair Khan advanced with a 9-4 win over Hussein Abdallah.

 

Gupta will next face Craig Brown, who defeated Azim Bakar 9-2, while Khan will take on Tan Zhong Wei at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

India also enjoyed a strong outing in men's snooker, with Dhvaj defeating Isle of Man's Chris Dagnall 3-0 and Laxman Singh Rawat edging past Australia's David Wright 3-2.

Women Cueists Shine

In the women's events, Snenthra Babu defeated Natasha Kent 3-1, while Shruthi Lakshminarayanan recorded a 3-1 win over Australia's Jessica Woods in snooker.

In women's billiards, Anupama Ramachandran also began her campaign with a win over Chimba Chimfwembe.

The Indian contingent also recorded victories in 10-Ball and Billiards, with Lalrina Renthlei defeating Kelly Yambi 9-3 in men's 10-Ball, while Divya Sharma also advanced against Darcy McGinley.

In men's billiards, Siddharth Parikh secured a win over Clive Marsh, while Rayaan Razmi was in action against Canada's Kevin Augusta. In women's blackball, Gianna Rego defeated Thapelo Mothate 5-2.

Mixed Results For India

There were also some tough results for the Indian contingent on the opening day.

In women's heyball, Jiya Sehgal lost 2-4 to Agnes Kimura, while Vidya Pillai went down 2-7 to South Africa's Marina Jacobs. England's Kelly Fisher recorded a 7-1 victory over Mauritius' Vaishnavi Jugnarain.

In men's blackball, Chetan Chhabra and Aarav Sancheti were beaten by Rwanda's Frederic Ngaboyisonga and Lee Shepherd respectively, with the matches ending 7-4 and 7-2. In women's 10-Ball, Sanvi Shah lost 1-7 to Singapore's Anran Yu.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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