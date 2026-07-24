Karnataka Backs Pole Vault Star Sindhushree Ganesh For Asian Games

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has provided crucial support, including international-standard equipment and financial aid, to pole vaulter Sindhushree Ganesh as she prepares to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Key Points Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara presented international-standard pole vault poles to Sindhushree Ganesh.

Sindhushree Ganesh has been selected to represent India in pole vault at the Asian Games in Japan.

The Karnataka government is providing an incentive of Rs 5 lakh to support her training and participation.

Sindhushree, from an underprivileged background, was encouraged by sports enthusiasts and trained by the Sports Authority of India.

Her achievement fulfills her late father's dream, and she is supported by her mother.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday presented three international-standard poles to Sindhushree Ganesh, who has been selected to compete in the Asian Games in Japan following her outstanding performances in pole vault at the national level. The Deputy CM, who is also the Minister in-charge for Revenue and Sports also extended his best wishes to her.

Speaking to reporters Parameshwara said that Sindhushree, a native of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, had achieved remarkable success in pole vault.

Government Support for Aspiring Athletes

"The Karnataka Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the Sports Authority of India have procured three new international-standard poles from abroad for her. These are of the quality used in international competitions. The Government is also providing her with an incentive of Rs 5 lakh," he said.

The Deputy CM said that Sindhushree's father, Ganesh, who worked as a daily-wage labourer, dreamt of making his daughter an athlete and ensured she received proper training.

Sindhushree's Journey to the Asian Games

"Sports enthusiasts later noticed her talent and told her that she was a gifted runner. They encouraged her to move to Bengaluru for training. After recognising her potential, she was trained in pole vault. Having received training from the Sports Authority of India, Sindhushree Ganesh has now qualified for the Asian Games and will represent India in pole vault at the event in Japan," he said.

Noting that Sindhushree's father, Ganesh, is no longer with us, Parameshwara said she has fulfilled her father's dream.

"Her mother worked as a domestic worker and continued to encourage and support her daughter. I wish this talented young woman from an underprivileged family every success. May she excel at the Asian Games, win a medal for the country and bring greater pride to Karnataka," he added.