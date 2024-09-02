Paralympics: India's schedule on September 2, 2024

IMAGE: Nitesh Kumar will take on face Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 category badminton final at the Paralympics on Monday. Photograph: ANI

India will be aiming for a couple of gold medals as shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar compete in their maiden finals at the Paralympics in Paris on Monday.



Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil will be bidding to become the first Indian to defend his Paralympics gold when he competes in the javelin throw F64 final, while Yogesh Kathuniya will target glory in the men's F56 discus throw final.



India schedule for the fifth day of the Paris Paralympics on Monday: (All timings in IST)



SHOOTING:

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 12.30pm

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 4.30pm

Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 pm (If qualified)



ATHLETICS:

Men's discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya -- 1.35pm

Men's javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep -- 10.30pm

Women's discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani -- 10.34pm

Women's 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji -- 11.34pm



ARCHERY:

Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 pm



BADMINTON:

Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) -- Not before 1.40pm

Men's singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) -- 3.30pm

Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) – 9.40pm

Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) – 9.45pm