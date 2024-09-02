Paralympics: India's schedule on September 2, 2024

India will be aiming for a couple of gold medals as shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar compete in their maiden finals at the Paralympics in Paris on Monday.
Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil will be bidding to become the first Indian to defend his Paralympics gold when he competes in the javelin throw F64 final, while Yogesh Kathuniya will target glory in the men's F56 discus throw final.
India schedule for the fifth day of the Paris Paralympics on Monday: (All timings in IST)
SHOOTING:
Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 12.30pm
Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 4.30pm
Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 pm (If qualified)
ATHLETICS:
Men's discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya -- 1.35pm
Men's javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep -- 10.30pm
Women's discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani -- 10.34pm
Women's 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji -- 11.34pm
ARCHERY:
Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 pm
BADMINTON:
Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) -- Not before 1.40pm
Men's singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) -- 3.30pm
Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) – 9.40pm
Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) – 9.45pm