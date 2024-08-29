News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal dominates ranking round

Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal dominates ranking round

Source: PTI
August 29, 2024 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Armless archer Sheetal Devi in Paris Paralympics

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Paralympic Committee of India/X

India's armless archer Sheetal Devi finished second in the women's individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly make a round of 16 entry in the Paris Paralympics on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Devi from Jammu and Kashmir, who shoots with her legs as she was born without arms, scored a total of 703 points out of possible 720 to finish second behind Oznur Girdi Cure of Turkey, who set a ranking round world record of 704 points.

In fact, Devi also got past the ranking round world record of 698 set by Phoebe Pine Paterson of Great Britain earlier this month, but the Turkish archer overtook her to claim the coveted mark.

 

The top-four finishers in the ranking round, including Devi, got byes from the round of 32 competition and they will feature in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Devi will face the winner of round of 32 match between Mariana Zuniga of Chile and Choi Na Mi of Korea, who finished 15th and 18th respectively in the ranking round.

Zuniga had won a silver in the women's individual compound open in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Devi had become a sensation during last year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, where she became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Games. She had won a third medal -- a silver -- also.

She had won gold medals in the women's individual compound as well as mixed team event and a silver in the women's doubles in Hangzhou.

Discovered at a military camp in a remote part of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood, Devi also became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal last year.

Devi was born with phocomelia syndrome, a rare congenital disorder which kept her limbs underdeveloped. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!
US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show
Can Alcaraz keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive?
Can Alcaraz keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive?
Criminal proceedings for justice, not vendetta: SC
Criminal proceedings for justice, not vendetta: SC
Sebi proposes mandatory UPI block secondary market
Sebi proposes mandatory UPI block secondary market
HC relief for CPM MLA-actor Mukesh in rape case
HC relief for CPM MLA-actor Mukesh in rape case
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paralympics: Nitish, Thulasimathi make winning start

Paralympics: Nitish, Thulasimathi make winning start

SEE: Players at US Open battle through heat, humidity

SEE: Players at US Open battle through heat, humidity

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances