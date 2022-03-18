News
Paralympian Jhajharia Gets Into Holi Spirit

Paralympian Jhajharia Gets Into Holi Spirit

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: March 18, 2022 12:16 IST
IMAGE: Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, centre, celebrates Holi with friends. Photograph: Devendra Jhajharia/Twitter

Devendra Jhajharia, India's multi-time Paralympic medallist, was drenched in the colours of Holi and was seen soaking in the festive spirit with friends in a photograph posted on his Twitter handle.

 

The javelin champion extended his wishes for the Festival of Colours, tweeting a message in Hindi: 'आप सभी को होली के पावन अवसर पर मेरी तरफ से, हार्दिक शुभकामनाये' होली के रंगो की तरह आपकी जिंदगी भी, खुशियों के रंगो से भरी हो' #HAPPYHOLI (Wishing

you all a Happy Holi on my behalf. May your lives be filled with hues of happiness like the colours of Holi).'

Rediff Sports
