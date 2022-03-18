Paralympian Jhajharia Gets Into Holi Spirit

IMAGE: Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, centre, celebrates Holi with friends. Photograph: Devendra Jhajharia/Twitter

Devendra Jhajharia, India's multi-time Paralympic medallist, was drenched in the colours of Holi and was seen soaking in the festive spirit with friends in a photograph posted on his Twitter handle.

The javelin champion extended his wishes for the Festival of Colours, tweeting a message in Hindi: 'आप सभी को होली के पावन अवसर पर मेरी तरफ से, हार्दिक शुभकामनाये' होली के रंगो की तरह आपकी जिंदगी भी, खुशियों के रंगो से भरी हो' #HAPPYHOLI (Wishing