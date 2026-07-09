Paraguayan Senator calls Mbappe 'son of a b****' in fiery outburst

The ongoing public feud between French football sensation Kylian Mbappe and Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla has intensified, with the senator launching a scathing attack during a parliamentary speech.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe during training. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Key Points Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla escalated her public feud with French football star Kylian Mbappe.

Amarilla referred to Mbappe as a "son of a b****" during a Senate speech, citing his alleged refusal to shake goalkeeper Orlando Gill's hand.

The senator also claimed Mbappe called her a "despicable woman," further intensifying the war of words.

France coach Didier Deschamps affirmed that the controversy has not impacted Mbappe's focus for upcoming matches.

The war of words between France star Kylian Mbappe and Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla has taken another ugly turn.

The dispute, which began after France's hard-fought 1-0 win over Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup, escalated further on Wednesday when Amarilla launched a fresh attack on the French striker during a speech on the Senate floor.

The senator, who has repeatedly criticized Mbappe since the match, referred to him as a "son of a b****" while revisiting an incident involving Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Senator Amarilla's Strong Accusations

According to Amarilla, Mbappe refused to shake Gill's hand after the final whistle -- an act she described as disrespectful.

‘When Orlando Gill, a boy who was surely setting foot in a World Cup for the first time, in Europe for the first time, was playing before the world and extends his hand with all the humility of a Paraguayan, and this son of a b---- refuses to shake his hand and yells in his face -- that is not French. A Frenchman would never have done that,’ Amarilla stated.

The latest remarks come after reports that Mbappe had described Amarilla as a ‘despicable woman and unworthy of her office,’ further intensifying the public feud between the two.

Amarilla, a member of Paraguay's Authentic Radical Liberal Party, also alleged that ‘serious racist insults’ were directed at Paraguay following the defeat. She went on to argue that Mbappe's alleged behaviour should not be seen as a reflection of France or its values.

Mbappe's Focus Unaffected By Controversy

Earlier, Amarilla had posted an open letter on her X account, demanding that Mbappe apologize and warning him of consequences if he failed to do so.

While the controversy has continued to dominate headlines off the pitch, France head coach Didier Deschamps insisted that it has not affected Mbappe's focus ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Deschamps dismissed concerns over the ongoing row and said his star forward remains fully concentrated on football.

‘Kylian is in a good place mentally. He's ready for tomorrow,’ said Deschamps during the press conference on the eve of France's quarter-final clash with Morocco.