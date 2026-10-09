Home  » Sports » Manali Soars With Paragliding Pre-World Cup

Manali Soars With Paragliding Pre-World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 09, 2026 19:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Manali's picturesque Solang Nala is currently hosting the four-day Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup, attracting international pilots and boosting adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The four-day Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup began on Friday at Solang Nala in Manali.
  • Minister Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the event and participated in paragliding.
  • 42 pilots from India, Nepal, China, Turkey, Indonesia, and South Korea are competing.
  • Strict safety standards are being maintained, with only FAI-certified pilots eligible.
  • The competition aims to promote adventure sports and tourism in Himachal.

The four-day Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup kicked off at Solang Nala in the tourist town of Manali in Himachal's Kullu district on Friday.

Minister for Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training, and Town and Country Planning, Rajesh Dharmani inaugurated the event. He also took the opportunity to go paragliding during his visit.

 

International Participation And Safety Standards

The event, organised by the Manali Paragliding Association, is being held at Solang Nala, which is renowned for its natural beauty and adventure tourism activities, for the first time and 42 pilots from India, Nepal, China, Turkey, Indonesia, and South Korea are participating.

President of the Paragliding Association Vedram Thakur on Friday said that strict safety standards would be maintained throughout the championship and only pilots certified by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) are eligible to compete.

Thakur explained that the Pre-World Cup features contests across two main categories, with teams from the Indian Air Force, Army, and paramilitary forces also participating.

Dharmani said that such competitions promote adventure sports in Himachal and boost tourist footfall at various destinations. The state government allocates funds for such activities and undertakes various initiatives to encourage sports, he added.

During the competition, pilots will take off from Fatru and land at Solang Nala. The spectacle of pilots soaring through the sky from an altitude of approximately 10,000 feet will be a sight to behold.

The wind speed here is quite high, which will make the competition challenging, said pilots Ankush and Sajan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

paraglidingmanalisolang nalahimachal pradeshadventure sports

More From Rediff

22 And Counting! Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal to Retain IFA Shield

22 And Counting! Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal to Retain IFA Shield
Mourinho's brutal joke about Manchester City's legal battle

Mourinho's brutal joke about Manchester City's legal battle
'Stick Together': Haaland Calls For Unity Amid City Turmoil

'Stick Together': Haaland Calls For Unity Amid City Turmoil

Related Stories

National Armwrestling Championship Kicks Off In Gandhinagar

National Armwrestling Championship Kicks Off In Gandhinagar

Web Stories

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched
Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026