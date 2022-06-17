News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Para Worlds: Lifter Basha wins 2 silver medals on Day 2

Para Worlds: Lifter Basha wins 2 silver medals on Day 2

Source: PTI
June 17, 2022 00:18 IST
IMAGE: Powerlifter Farman Basha cleared the bar in all three rounds starting with 130kg, 132kg and 135kg for a total of 397kg, enough to clinch the silver in men's upto 54kg event at the Asia-Oceania World Para Powerlifting Open Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Veteran powerlifter Farman Basha clinched two silver medals at the Asia-Oceania World Para Powerlifting Open Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Thursday.

 

Basha, whose last medal came at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, cleared the bar in all three rounds starting with 130kg, 132kg and 135kg for a total of 397kg, enough to clinch the silver in men's upto 54kg event.



He finished behind South Korea's Keun Jin Choi, who clinched the gold with a total of 465kg while Kyrgyzstan's Azizbek Zamirbek Uluu took the bronze with 362kg.

This was Choi's first major medal since the 2006 Asian Para Games.

"It's nice to win medals after a long time but I hope that our efforts are being recognised. My next target is the Asian Para Games following which I am planning retirement," said Basha, who was recovering from an injury in the last two years.

