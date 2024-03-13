News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Para World Cup: Shooter Narwal wins two silver

Para World Cup: Shooter Narwal wins two silver

Source: PTI
March 13, 2024 20:39 IST
IMAGE: Manish Narwal won two silver medals at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Manish Narwal/Instagram

India's star para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top spot on the podium while Korea's Jeongdu Jo settled for the bronze (214.7) in individual section.

 

The world champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men's team 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Rubina Francis won India's third medal of the day, a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Rubina shot 211.2 in the eight-shooter final. Krisztina David (234.8) of Hungary and Russia's Oksana Berezovskaia (230.4), who is competing as Neutral Paralympic Athlete, took home the gold and silver medal respectively.

Earlier, Narwal had shot 574 to finish third in the qualification round while Khandelwal (564), Giri (559) and Singhraj (546) failed to advance to the individual final.

In the other events of the day, the Indians failed to make it to the final eight of the R7 - men's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1) category, with Rakesh Nidagundi being the best performer in the qualification round, finishing 14th.

As for the R8 - women's 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1), India's Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara finished fifth with a final score of 418.6.

Her Indian counterpart, Mona Agarwal, finished a spot below her with a score of 407.9.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
