Para Shooting: Jakhar shines with 2 gold

IMAGE: India's Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis won gold and silver respectively in P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

In another fruitful day for India, Rahul Jakhar took the individual gold in P5 - mixed 10m air pistol standard SH1 finals and helped the country win the team gold at the Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France on Friday.

After four days of competition in the qualifying tournament for 2024 Paris Paralympics, India's medals tally stands at five gold and three silver.

Jakhar, who finished fifth in mixed 25m pistol final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, defeated fellow Indian shooter Rubina Francis for the gold medal with a score of 367-6x in the final four series. He maintained 90+ score in the first three series as Francis settled with 355-7x.

France's Eden Gaelle claimed the bronze with the same score of 355, but with 4x.

The 35-year-old Jakhar had won the men's 10m air pistol gold with a world record effort in Croatia 2019 World Cup.

Jakhar's score was later combined with Deepender Singh and Akash, who shot 342-2x and 338-4x respectively, as India (1047-12x) took the gold ahead of France (1031-9x). Poland (956-5x) settled for the bronze.

On Saturday, Paralympic medallists Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Nihal Singh will be in action in P1 - men's 10m air pistol SH1, while Francis, Sumedha Pathak and Nisha Kanwar will compete in P2 - women's 10m air pistol SH1 event.