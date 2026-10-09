Home  » Sports » Para-Shooters Allege Corruption, Meet Sports Minister Mandaviya

Para-Shooters Allege Corruption, Meet Sports Minister Mandaviya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 09, 2026 16:00 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Para-shooters have raised serious allegations of corruption and selection bias against the Paralympic Committee of India, prompting a meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to address concerns ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • Para-shooters met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday to protest alleged corruption in the selection for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games.
  • The shooters accused the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) of relaxing selection norms to accommodate four unqualified individuals for the Games beginning on October 18.
  • Sandeep Kumar, a top-ranked para-pistol shooter, specifically alleged bias, claiming Rudransh Khandelwal was selected over him and Asian No. 1 Akash.
  • The protesting athletes sought an urgent independent inquiry into alleged financial corruption and manipulation by PCI officials and its Shooting Technical Committee.
  • The meeting with the Minister came a day after the shooters protested at the send-off ceremony for the para contingent, highlighting their concerns about national prospects being harmed.

The para-shooters protesting against alleged corruption in the selection process for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday and shared their concerns about the "poor" administration of the sport.

A three-member contingent of shooters met the minister and reiterated the charge that the Paralympic Committee of India had relaxed norms to accommodate four shooters who did not meet the selection criteria for the Games beginning on October 18.

 

Sandeep Kumar, para-pistol shooter ranked third in Asia, had earlier alleged bias in the selection process, claiming that Rudransh Khandelwal, ranked 14th in the continental list, was selected ahead of him and Akash, the current Asian No. 1.

Minister Addresses Shooters' Concerns

"The Minister heard them and a practical resolution to their issues is being thrashed out. The deliberations are still continuing on how this situation can be best resolved," a top Ministry source told PTI.

The para-shooters had sought an urgent independent inquiry into alleged financial corruption, extortion and manipulation in the selection process for the Para Asian Games.

In a representation to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, the shooters alleged "illicit monetary extortion, brazen corruption" and violations of Sports Ministry's guidelines by PCI officials and its Shooting Technical Committee (STC) in selections for the Games.

PCI's Stance And National Impact

"PCI feels that since the issue has been highlighted in the media and if they send the names now, it will be an insult for them.They are taking the stance that 'we have surrendered the quotas and nothing can happen now'," said one of the shooter present in the meeting.

"We told the minister that the PCI is harming the country's prospects by not sending the athletes...who is going to compensate that loss," he added.

The meeting with the Minister came a day after the shooters protested at the send-off ceremony for the para contingent that will participate in the Games.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

para asian gamespara-shooters protestsports minister mandaviyaparalympic committee indiaselection corruption

More From Rediff

22 And Counting! Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal to Retain IFA Shield

22 And Counting! Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal to Retain IFA Shield
Mourinho's brutal joke about Manchester City's legal battle

Mourinho's brutal joke about Manchester City's legal battle
'Stick Together': Haaland Calls For Unity Amid City Turmoil

'Stick Together': Haaland Calls For Unity Amid City Turmoil

Related Stories

Sports Minister To Address Para-Shooters' Corruption Allegations

Sports Minister To Address Para-Shooters' Corruption Allegations

Web Stories

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched
Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026