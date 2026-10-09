Para-Shooters Allege Corruption, Meet Sports Minister Mandaviya

Para-shooters have raised serious allegations of corruption and selection bias against the Paralympic Committee of India, prompting a meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to address concerns ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Para-shooters met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday to protest alleged corruption in the selection for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games.

The shooters accused the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) of relaxing selection norms to accommodate four unqualified individuals for the Games beginning on October 18.

Sandeep Kumar, a top-ranked para-pistol shooter, specifically alleged bias, claiming Rudransh Khandelwal was selected over him and Asian No. 1 Akash.

The protesting athletes sought an urgent independent inquiry into alleged financial corruption and manipulation by PCI officials and its Shooting Technical Committee.

The meeting with the Minister came a day after the shooters protested at the send-off ceremony for the para contingent, highlighting their concerns about national prospects being harmed.

The para-shooters protesting against alleged corruption in the selection process for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday and shared their concerns about the "poor" administration of the sport.

A three-member contingent of shooters met the minister and reiterated the charge that the Paralympic Committee of India had relaxed norms to accommodate four shooters who did not meet the selection criteria for the Games beginning on October 18.

Sandeep Kumar, para-pistol shooter ranked third in Asia, had earlier alleged bias in the selection process, claiming that Rudransh Khandelwal, ranked 14th in the continental list, was selected ahead of him and Akash, the current Asian No. 1.

Minister Addresses Shooters' Concerns

"The Minister heard them and a practical resolution to their issues is being thrashed out. The deliberations are still continuing on how this situation can be best resolved," a top Ministry source told PTI.

The para-shooters had sought an urgent independent inquiry into alleged financial corruption, extortion and manipulation in the selection process for the Para Asian Games.

In a representation to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, the shooters alleged "illicit monetary extortion, brazen corruption" and violations of Sports Ministry's guidelines by PCI officials and its Shooting Technical Committee (STC) in selections for the Games.

PCI's Stance And National Impact

"PCI feels that since the issue has been highlighted in the media and if they send the names now, it will be an insult for them.They are taking the stance that 'we have surrendered the quotas and nothing can happen now'," said one of the shooter present in the meeting.

"We told the minister that the PCI is harming the country's prospects by not sending the athletes...who is going to compensate that loss," he added.

The meeting with the Minister came a day after the shooters protested at the send-off ceremony for the para contingent that will participate in the Games.