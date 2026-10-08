High Drama As Para-Shooters Protest Alleged Corruption At Asian Games Send-Off

Indian para-shooters have ignited a major controversy by protesting alleged corruption and manipulation in the selection process for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, demanding an urgent inquiry into the Paralympic Committee of India's practices.

IMAGE: Para shooter Sandeep Kumar questioned his exclusion for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games despite being ranked third in Asia. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India/Facebook

Key Points Para-shooters protested at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games send-off ceremony on Thursday, alleging corruption in the selection process.

Protesting shooters Sandeep Kumar and Akash, both highly ranked in Asia, questioned their exclusion and the inclusion of lower-ranked athletes.

Allegations include a coach demanding a 20 per cent commission from government cash awards for selection and manipulation of quota places.

The shooters submitted a representation to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, seeking an urgent, high-level independent inquiry.

High drama unfolded on Thursday at the send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent headed to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, with several para-shooters staging a protest outside the venue and alleging corruption and manipulation in the selection process.

The protesters were met by senior Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) officials, including its president Devendra Jhajharia, who tried to persuade the protestors to call off the protest.

However, the shooters continued their demonstration, raising slogans before stating their grievances.

The PCI, however, rejected the allegations, maintaining that the team for the Aichi-Nagoya Para-Asian Games, scheduled from October 18 to 24, was selected transparently, entirely on merit and in accordance with the prescribed criteria.

Allegations From Top-Ranked Shooters

Among those leading the protest were para-shooters Sandeep Kumar and Akash, who questioned their exclusion from the contingent despite their rankings and performances.

Sandeep is ranked third in Asia, while Akash is the top-ranked shooter on the continent. They also questioned the inclusion of Rudransh Khandelwal, who they said is ranked 14th in Asia.

The protest moved to the porch area of the venue where the send-off ceremony was scheduled to be held. India head coach Satyanarayana and Jhajharia spoke to the athletes and urged them to end the protest but the shooters remained firm.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the ceremony while the protest was still on.

Claims Of Financial Extortion And Manipulation

Akash alleged that his credentials were overlooked because he had not mentioned shooting coach Jai Prakash Nautiyal as his coach.

"That is why he cut my name. I have been here for two months. He keeps saying that we are doing your work. Every day, he says that we are doing your work, but he is not doing anything," Akash alleged.

Sandeep, a P4 50m free pistol SH1 shooter, said he did not receive any assurance from Jhajharia despite showing documents supporting his case.

Asked what Jhajharia had told him, Sandeep said, "Nothing."

"We showed the papers to Jhajharia ji and other PCI officials. Rahul Swami, Vivek Saini, who is a para-shooter and has not played a single shooting match, has been made an expert. He misguides people," Sandeep alleged.

He also levelled allegations against Nautiyal, claiming that the coach sought a 20 per cent commission from government cash awards in return for helping athletes secure selection.

Sandeep also questioned the timing of the appeal to call off the protest, saying the athletes had been raising their concerns for several days.

"They said that the Asian Games send-off ceremony is today's programme. Now they are telling us not to hold this protest. They said, till 2:30 pm, 'we will send your name in the list'. So how will they send our names now, when we have been sending them for so many days?" he said.

Akash claimed that the Sports Ministry's guidelines required the top six athletes to be considered for selection and alleged that the criteria had not been followed.

"We will provide you with the documents. They (those selected) have not played internationally. And in the national selection trial that has taken place, the scores are being changed," Akash alleged.

"There are people in para shooting who cannot even become members, yet they have been made officials. We want justice," he added.

Demand For Independent Inquiry

The shooters had submitted a representation to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, seeking an urgent, high-level independent inquiry into what they described as "illicit monetary extortion", "brazen corruption" and violation of the ministry's guidelines by PCI officials and its Shooting Technical Committee (STC).

Among their most serious allegations was that athletes were being pressured to pay a 20 per cent commission from government cash awards as a precondition for selection. They also alleged that international quota places and qualifying scores were manipulated to favour certain shooters.

The shooters further claimed that international wild-card slots were being allocated on the basis of financial considerations rather than rankings and performances.

According to their representation, two of the 15 international quota places available to India were surrendered because the next-ranked athletes allegedly refused to meet the financial demands.