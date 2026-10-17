Rakesh Nidagundi Targets Gold At Debut Para Asian Games After Historic World Championship Medal

Fresh from securing India's first rifle team medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Championships, para-shooter Rakesh Nidagundi is now determined to win gold at his inaugural Para Asian Games in Japan, overcoming past financial hurdles with renewed focus.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Para-shooter Rakesh Nidagundi is targeting a gold medal at his debut Para Asian Games in Japan.

Nidagundi is fresh from helping India win its first-ever rifle team medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Championships.

He faced significant financial challenges in his early shooting career, which began in 2020.

Support from the Vijayi Bharat Foundation towards the end of 2025 has allowed him to focus fully on his sport.

Nidagundi described his World Championships medal as a significant milestone and a historic achievement.

Fresh from helping India win its first-ever rifle team medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Championships in Changwon, para-shooter Rakesh Nidagundi is targeting gold at his debut Para Asian Games in Japan.

Para-Shooter's Asian Games Ambition

"As an athlete, I am going to the Asian Games with 100 per cent medal expectations. My target is gold," Nidagundi told PTI Videos.

"I have learned a lot from my three international competitions. I have worked on the mistakes I made earlier and am shooting at my best in training," he added.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

Nidagundi, who began his shooting journey in 2020 and started competing in 2021, said financial difficulties had made his early years in the sport particularly challenging.

"I faced a lot of financial challenges. I was unemployed and used to stay at home. I come from a middle-class family, and shooting is a very expensive sport. You have to spend a lot of money on travelling, equipment, weapons and coaching. I struggled a lot until 2024," he said.

Nidagundi joined the Vijayi Bharat Foundation towards the end of 2025, allowing him to focus more on his sport.

"After joining the foundation, I have received a lot of support. I feel 100 per cent relaxed and get the opportunity to compete with a free mind," he said.

World Championships Success

Reflecting on his World Championships performance, Nidagundi described the medal as a significant milestone in his international career.

"It was my third international competition, and I wanted to overcome my fear. It was my first international medal, and it created history," he said.