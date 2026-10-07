Para-Cyclists To Protest Ministry's Asian Games Selection

Disgruntled para-cyclists are set to protest at the Sports Authority of India headquarters on Thursday after the Sports Ministry cleared only one out of seven recommended athletes for the upcoming Asian Para Games, sparking allegations of discrimination against the selection criteria.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Only one para-cyclist out of seven recommended by the national federation was cleared by the Sports Ministry for the Asian Para Games.

Omitted cyclists are planning a protest at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters on Thursday, alleging discrimination.

SAI insists selections were based entirely on performance, citing Paralympian Arshad Shaik's qualification.

SAI sources indicate that finishing fourth in a small field does not merit selection, despite qualification slots.

The CFI-recommended list also included minor cyclist Lisha Das, who faced controversial circumstances at the Commonwealth Games.

With the Sports Ministry clearing only one para-cyclist out of the seven recommended by the national federation for the Asian Para Games in Japan based on a long-decided selection criteria, those left out are planning to hold a protest at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here on Thursday.

The omitted cyclists are alleging discrimination but SAI insisted that selections were based entirely on performance. Paralympian Arshad Shaik is the only cyclist to receive Ministry's approval ahead of the Para Asian Games, beginning on October 18 at Aichi-Nagoya.

Para-Cyclists Allege Discrimination

The protesting cyclists plan to meet Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO N S Johal at the SAI office to raise their concerns.

"We have been in Leh preparing for the Asian Para Games all this while, we didn't even know that our names have been omitted," road cyclist Prashant Arkal, who is among the omitted ones, told PTI.

Apart from Arkal, Pavan Kumar Kommoji, Sameer, Vasani Babubhai, Shashruti Vinayak Nakade and Lisha Das are the other omitted cyclists.

"The Government's approval lists only one athlete for Para Cycling even though we have spent from our own pocket to meet the qualification criteria," Arkal said.

Although the Ministry has not yet released the final contingent for the Asian Para Games, it is reliably learnt that a 128-member group across eight disciplines has been approved.

SAI Defends Selection Criteria

The SAI said only Arshad meets the selection criteria. He secured a fourth-place finish among nine athletes during the Asian Para Road Championships this year and was fifth in the eight-strong Asian Para Track Championship's 1km time trial event.

"Finishing fourth in a four-player field cannot be considered for selection. They are being misled by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI)," said a well-placed SAI source.

In the official world rankings till February this year, India was ranked 6th in Asia in Men's Para Cycling and 4th in Women's section.

The official Asian Para Games qualification criteria states that countries ranked 4th to 6th receive four qualification slots for men and three for women through the Combined Nations Ranking.

"But the point here is that even if you clinch a quota by finishing eighth in a nine-man field, it does not mean you merit selection. Then it defeats the purpose of having a selection criteria," the source added.

The CFI-recommended list also included minor cyclist Lisha Das, who had participated in the Commonwealth Games under controversial circumstances, stating that she was denied a female support staff during the event and competed under severe stress.

India have won only a bronze medal in cycling at the Para Asiad.