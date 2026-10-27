SAI Confirms Arshad Shaikh's Recovery Post-Surgery In Japan

Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh is making a good recovery in Japan after undergoing surgery for a serious injury sustained during the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, with full support from the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Embassy.

Key Points Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh underwent surgery in Shizuoka, Japan, after a fall during the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

Shaikh suffered a fracture in his left residual limb during the men's time trial event.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are coordinating assistance for his recovery.

The Indian Embassy in Japan, led by Ambassador Nagma Mohammed Mallick, visited Shaikh on Monday and assured continued support until his return to India.

Shaikh, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was India's sole cycling competitor at the Games and also represented India in the Paris Olympics.

Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh, who injured himself grievously after suffering a fall during the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, has undergone a surgery in Shizouka and is recovering well, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday.

Government Support For Athlete Recovery

Shaikh suffered the fall during the men's time trial event at the Games. He is currently recuperating at the Chutoen General Medical Centre in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are in constant touch with the athlete and the Indian Embassy in Japan and are coordinating all possible assistance required by Arshad," the SAI stated.

Shaikh suffered a fracture in his left residual limb due to the fall.

He was the country's lone competitor in the cycling competition of the Asian Para Games, where India won a record-breaking 114 medals, including 30 gold.

The Indian embassy in Japan also posted pictures of Shaikh after he was paid a visit by the country's ambassador Nagma Mohammed Mallick on Monday.

"The Ambassador expressed hopes for the athlete's speedy recovery and conveyed to team members that the Indian Embassy would continue to provide support until he reaches a health condition allowing his return to India," stated the embassy.

"Ambassador wished him a speedy recovery and assured his team of the Embassy's continued support until he is medically fit to travel back to India," it added.

Shaikh hails from Andhra Pradesh and represented India in the Paris Olympics.