Commonwealth Gold Medalist Dilip Gavit Snubbed By Raj Thackeray

Commonwealth gold medalist para-athlete Dilip Gavit faced disappointment in Nashik after being unable to meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray despite a two-hour wait, highlighting a missed opportunity for recognition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Para-athlete Dilip Gavit, a Commonwealth gold medalist, was invited to meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Nashik.

Gavit and his coach waited for nearly two hours but the meeting with Raj Thackeray did not materialise.

Dilip Gavit won gold in the men's 100m T47 final at the Commonwealth Games, contributing to India's historic one-two finish in the event.

Para-athlete and Commonwealth gold medalist Dilip Gavit could not meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray here even after waiting for nearly two hours on Thursday, his coach claimed.

Gavit, who won the gold in the men's 100m T47 final in the Commonwealth Games, had been invited to meet Thackeray who is touring Nashik, said his coach Vaijanath Kale.

A video showed MNS workers placating Kale and asking him to wait for some more time. "We were waiting for quite some time....Sir (Thackeray) is busy. We will meet him later," Kale is heard saying.

MNS spokespersons' reaction was not immediately available.

India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games, securing a historic one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final as Dilip Gavit won the gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed the silver.