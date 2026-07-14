Legendary Defender Paolo Maldini Takes Helm As FIGC Technical Director

Legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini has been appointed Technical Director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), marking a significant move to revitalise the Azzurri's international standing and leverage his vast experience in football administration.

IMAGE: Paolo Maldini is the new Technical Director of the Italian National Team. Photograph: Nazionale Italiana/X

Key Points Paolo Maldini, a legendary former captain, has been appointed Technical Director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Maldini's role aims to rebuild the national team's fortunes after failing to qualify for the last three FIFA World Cups.

He brings extensive experience from his playing career and successful tenure as AC Milan's sporting director.

The FIGC hopes Maldini's leadership and football knowledge will restore the Azzurri to the highest level.

Leonardo will serve as an advisor alongside Maldini in this new setup.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has appointed former captain and legendary defender Paolo Maldini as its new Technical Director, bringing one of the country's most celebrated football figures back into the national team setup as Italy looks to rebuild its fortunes on the international stage.

The federation announced the appointment through its official channels, confirming that Maldini will work alongside Leonardo, who has been named as an advisor, according to FIFA.

"It is with great pleasure that the FIGC President, Giovanni Malago, announces that Paolo Maldini has accepted the role of Technical Director of the Federation. Paolo Maldini will carry out this role alongside Leonardo, who will serve as an advisor," the federation said in a statement.

Maldini's Pivotal Role In Italian Football

Maldini's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Italian football. While the Azzurri celebrated UEFA EURO 2020 success under Roberto Mancini, the national side has struggled to maintain its standing in world football, having failed to qualify for the last three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

One of the greatest defenders to have played the game, Maldini represented Italy 127 times during an international career that spanned more than a decade. He captained the national team from 1993 until 2002, with his final appearance coming in Italy's Round of 16 defeat to Korea Republic at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Leveraging Experience For Future Success

Renowned for his leadership, consistency and longevity, Maldini remains one of the most iconic figures in Italian football. His experience extends beyond his playing career, having enjoyed success in football administration as sporting director of AC Milan.

During his tenure with the Serie A club, Maldini played a key role in rebuilding the squad that ended Milan's long wait for the league title by winning the 2021-22 Serie A crown, according to FIFA.

The FIGC will hope Maldini's wealth of experience, football knowledge and leadership can help shape the future of Italian football as the federation aims to restore the Azzurri to the highest level of international competition.