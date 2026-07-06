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Paolini ends Eala's fairytale run to reach Wimbledon quarters

July 06, 2026 20:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's inspiring Wimbledon journey, securing her spot in the quarterfinals after a hard-fought three-set victory on Centre Court, a match observed by tennis icon Roger Federer.

Jasmine Paolini

IMAGE: Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her fourth round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jasmine Paolini defeated Alexandra Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
  • Eala's 'fairytale run' at Wimbledon, which included an upset over World No. 3 Iga Swiatek, came to an end.
  • The high-quality match on Centre Court was witnessed by tennis legend Roger Federer.
  • Paolini's experience and composure were decisive in the third set, securing her victory.

Alexandra Eala’s dream Wimbledon run came to an end on Centre Court as Jasmine Paolini fought back to secure a place in the quarterfinals, with Roger Federer among those witnessing a high-quality contest. Eala, riding the momentum of her stunning upset over World No. 3 Iga Swiatek, started with confidence, while World No. 13 Paolini arrived in strong form after a consistent campaign that included just one dropped set en route to the last 16.

Paolini's Decisive Victory At Wimbledon

A tight opening set turned on a few crucial moments. Eala had a chance to serve it out but was broken under pressure. Paolini capitalised immediately, breaking again to take the set 6-4.

Eala hit back in style, lifting her level and matching Paolini from the baseline. She held her nerve in key moments to take the set 6-4 and level the match.

In the decider, Paolini’s experience and composure proved decisive. Eala continued to fight, but the Italian held firm when it mattered most. At match point, Eala’s ambitious forehand drifted long, ending the contest.

 

Paolini sealed a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals, bringing an end to Eala’s inspiring fairytale run at the All England Club.

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wimbledon quarterfinalsjasmine paolinialexandra ealatennis grand slamcentre court match

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