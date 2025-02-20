Pankaj Advani's 14th Asian gold: Is he the greatest ever?

Indian cue sports maestro Pankaj Advani has once again showcased his brilliance on the international stage, capturing an unprecedented 14th gold medal at the Asian Snooker Championship in Doha.

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani's victory in Doha adds to an already staggering list of accolades. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pankaj Advani/Instagram

The triumph comes just days after he won the National Snooker Championship in Indore, proving yet again why he remains the country's most celebrated cueist.

Advani's victory in Doha adds to an already staggering list of accolades. He now holds five Asian snooker titles (across 15-red, 6-reds, and team formats) alongside nine Asian billiards titles, and his two Asian Games gold medals (2006, 2010) further highlight his dominance.

With this latest win, he inches closer to an unprecedented achievement -- winning the National, Asian, and World Snooker Championships in a single calendar year. Having already accomplished this feat in billiards, completing it in snooker would make him the only player in history to do so in both disciplines.

The final against Iran's Amir Sarkhosh was a battle of champions. Sarkhosh, a former Asian and world IBSF 6-red snooker champion, struck first, seizing an early lead. But Advani, known for his composure under pressure, responded in style.

With breaks of 93 and 66, he took control of the match and never looked back, outclassing his opponent with his signature precision and tactical brilliance.

Reflecting on his victory, Advani said, "Winning my 14th Asian title is incredibly special, especially in snooker. It has been a tough tournament, and I'm thrilled to add another gold to my collection. I hope to carry this momentum forward and keep making India proud."

The triumph also further solidifies his place in cue sports history. As he sets his sights on the World Snooker Championship later in the year, everyone is eagerly watching to see if he can achieve yet another landmark in a glorious career.