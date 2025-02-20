HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pankaj Advani's 14th Asian gold: Is he the greatest ever?

Pankaj Advani's 14th Asian gold: Is he the greatest ever?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 16:58 IST

x

Indian cue sports maestro Pankaj Advani has once again showcased his brilliance on the international stage, capturing an unprecedented 14th gold medal at the Asian Snooker Championship in Doha.

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani's victory in Doha adds to an already staggering list of accolades. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Pankaj Advani/Instagram

The triumph comes just days after he won the National Snooker Championship in Indore, proving yet again why he remains the country's most celebrated cueist.

Advani's victory in Doha adds to an already staggering list of accolades. He now holds five Asian snooker titles (across 15-red, 6-reds, and team formats) alongside nine Asian billiards titles, and his two Asian Games gold medals (2006, 2010) further highlight his dominance.

 

With this latest win, he inches closer to an unprecedented achievement -- winning the National, Asian, and World Snooker Championships in a single calendar year. Having already accomplished this feat in billiards, completing it in snooker would make him the only player in history to do so in both disciplines.

The final against Iran's Amir Sarkhosh was a battle of champions. Sarkhosh, a former Asian and world IBSF 6-red snooker champion, struck first, seizing an early lead. But Advani, known for his composure under pressure, responded in style.

With breaks of 93 and 66, he took control of the match and never looked back, outclassing his opponent with his signature precision and tactical brilliance.

Reflecting on his victory, Advani said, "Winning my 14th Asian title is incredibly special, especially in snooker. It has been a tough tournament, and I'm thrilled to add another gold to my collection. I hope to carry this momentum forward and keep making India proud."

The triumph also further solidifies his place in cue sports history. As he sets his sights on the World Snooker Championship later in the year, everyone is eagerly watching to see if he can achieve yet another landmark in a glorious career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

36 and Counting: Advani's Reign Continues!
36 and Counting: Advani's Reign Continues!
Kothari beats Advani to win National Billiards title
Kothari beats Advani to win National Billiards title
Lifter Bindyarani sets new record and bags gold
Lifter Bindyarani sets new record and bags gold
Punjab lifter Mehak Sharma on a record-breaking spree
Punjab lifter Mehak Sharma on a record-breaking spree
Teen Desinghu sets new Indian record in the pool
Teen Desinghu sets new Indian record in the pool

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Get Back To Reading Books

webstory image 2

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

webstory image 3

10-Min Pasta Salad Recipe

VIDEOS

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in ceremony1:35

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in...

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress0:37

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister1:34

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD