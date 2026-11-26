Indian cue sports legend Pankaj Advani has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Crucible Cup, a dominant victory that also brings the next tournament to India in 2027.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Pankaj Advani became the first Indian to win the prestigious Crucible Cup, defeating Tony Drago 6-0 in the final in Reading, UK.

Advani, the reigning world billiard champion, displayed exceptional form, beating defending champion Neil Robertson and Joe Perry en route to the final.

He dropped only 3 frames in the entire tournament, showcasing his dominance in the fast-paced Snooker 900 format.

The victory means India will host the next edition of the Crucible Cup in 2027, marking the first time the tournament comes to the country.

Pankaj Advani became the first Indian to win the prestigious Crucible Cup, defeating Maltese former professional Tony Drago 6-0 in the final of the tournament played under the fast-paced Snooker 900 format in Reading, UK.

Advani's Dominant Performance

Advani, the reigning world billiard champion, displayed a blend of skill and composure to beat defending champion and former world snooker champion Neil Robertson of Australia 5-2 in his first match.

In his next encounter, the Indian made light work of the challenge of Joe Perry 5-1 to book his place in the final. Perry had arrived in the round on the back of a stunning 5-0 demolition of reigning world snooker champion Wu Yize.

Drago then produced a major upset, defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-3 to set up an intriguing contest against the Indian maestro.

Known for rising to the occasion on the biggest stages, Advani produced a performance of exceptional quality, sweeping through the final 6-0 to lift the Crucible Cup.

In total, Advani dropped only 3 frames in the entire tournament.

"The thing about Pankaj is that he is a serial winner. He knows how to win," Drago said after the match.

The tournament featured several leading names from different cue-sport disciplines, including O'Sullivan and Heyball star Zheng Yubo.

The Snooker 900 format requires players to take each shot within 20 seconds, with every frame limited to 15 minutes. The player leading when the time expires is declared the winner, even if all the balls have not been cleared.

The victory also means India will host the next edition of the Crucible Cup in 2027, bringing the tournament to the country for the first time.