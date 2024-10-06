News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Pankaj Advani storms to Singapore Open billiards title

Pankaj Advani storms to Singapore Open billiards title

Source: PTI
October 06, 2024 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pankaj Advani

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani outclassed local favourite Jaden Ong in the final to clinch the Songhe Singapore Open title. Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

India's Pankaj Advani won the coveted Songhe Singapore Open title with a 5-1 win over local favourite Jaden Ong in Singapore on Sunday.

On his way to the final, Advani beat former IBSF World snooker champion Dechawat Poomjaeng of Thailand 4-3 in a thrilling quarter-final at the Lagoon Billiards Room.

 

While the 5-1 score of the final seems lopsided, the first two frames were won by the Indian clearing the colours from a deficit to pip the Singaporean on both occasions to take a 2-0

advantage.

With some heavy scoring in the third by Advani, Ong needed to turn up the attack to offer himself a chance to survive in the final stage of the prestigious event.

A resurgent Ong pulled a frame back to be in contention. However, in the fourth, a brilliant snooker put by Advani on the final brown allowed him back in the frame and with a clean clearance from brown to black, Advani was one frame away from the championship.

In the final frame, Advani scored a 74-6 win to lift the title.

Advani will defend his World billiards title in Doha in November.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Manu, Vinesh, Babita, Bajrang Vote
PIX: Manu, Vinesh, Babita, Bajrang Vote
ICONIC frame! Rohit Sharma meets Iker Casillas
ICONIC frame! Rohit Sharma meets Iker Casillas
SEE: The special story behind Rinku's new tattoo
SEE: The special story behind Rinku's new tattoo
PIX: Indian Army defeat US Military in polo thriller!
PIX: Indian Army defeat US Military in polo thriller!
Why India batted defensively vs Pak: Mandhana explains
Why India batted defensively vs Pak: Mandhana explains
PIX: India women down Pakistan; keep SF hopes alive
PIX: India women down Pakistan; keep SF hopes alive
Punjab AAP leader shot at, Akali leaders booked
Punjab AAP leader shot at, Akali leaders booked

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Polo: Indian Army defeat US Military in thriller

Polo: Indian Army defeat US Military in thriller

Indian hockey fans await Sreejesh's coaching debut

Indian hockey fans await Sreejesh's coaching debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances