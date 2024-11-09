News
Advani ousts Kothari to enter World Billiards final

Advani ousts Kothari to enter World Billiards final

Source: PTI
November 09, 2024 00:11 IST
Pankaj Advani

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani outclassed compatriot Sourav Kothari in the semi-finals of the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha on Friday. Photograph: Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association

Pankaj Advani edged closer to his 28th World title, securing a spot in the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (150-up format) with a 4-2 win over fellow Indian Sourav Kothari in Doha on Friday.

The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time World champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semi-final.

Kothari

responded by taking the second frame to level the score.

However, Advani shifted into top gear and showcased his unmatched precision and tactical brilliance to claim the next two frames and establish a 3-1 lead.

Kothari mounted a spirited fightback in the fifth frame, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. But Advani, determined to seal the contest, left no room for a comeback as he delivered a superlative performance in the sixth frame to close the match 4-2.

 

Advani will now face England's Robert Hall in the final of championship being played in the 150-up format.

Hall, a seasoned competitor, earned his berth in the final by overcoming multiple World champion Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 4-1.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'
'India Will Bounce Back'
Virat and Anushka's Cozy Dosa Date
People found their voice post Art 370 resolution: Omar
1st T20 PIX: Samson slams century as India maul SA
I'm making the most of my form, says Samson
1981 reference challenges CJI's authority: SC judge
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

