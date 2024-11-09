Advani ousts Kothari to enter World Billiards final

Pankaj Advani edged closer to his 28th World title, securing a spot in the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (150-up format) with a 4-2 win over fellow Indian Sourav Kothari in Doha on Friday.
The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time World champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semi-final.
Kothari
However, Advani shifted into top gear and showcased his unmatched precision and tactical brilliance to claim the next two frames and establish a 3-1 lead.
Kothari mounted a spirited fightback in the fifth frame, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. But Advani, determined to seal the contest, left no room for a comeback as he delivered a superlative performance in the sixth frame to close the match 4-2.
Advani will now face England's Robert Hall in the final of championship being played in the 150-up format.
Hall, a seasoned competitor, earned his berth in the final by overcoming multiple World champion Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 4-1.