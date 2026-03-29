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Pankaj Advani Advances to Semifinals in National 9-Ball Pool Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 29, 2026 20:13 IST

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Billiards and snooker ace Pankaj Advani continues his impressive run at the 9-ball Pool National Championships, securing a spot in the semifinals and demonstrating his versatility in cue sports.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Advani/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Advani/X

Key Points

  • Pankaj Advani defeated Piyush Kushwaha to reach the semifinals of the 9-ball Pool National Championships.
  • Advani, a multiple-time world champion in snooker and billiards, is demonstrating his skill in pool.
  • Nitin Sharma and S Shrikrishna will compete in the other semifinal match.
  • Advani's impressive run includes a victory over 10-ball pool champion Shivam Arora.

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani of PSPB outclassed Piyush Kushwaha to enter the men's semifinal of the 9-ball Pool National Championships here on Sunday.

The multiple-time world champion, known more for his prowess in snooker and billiards, scored a lopsided 9-3 win over the Madhya Pradesh player and set up a semifinal meeting with the winner of the match between Kushal C and Kamal Chawla.

 

The other semifinal will be played between Nitin Sharma and S Shrikrishna.

While Chandigarh's Nitin scored a 9-6 win over Shoaib Khan of Delhi, Shrikrishna toyed with Sumit Talwar of Chandigarh 9-3.

Advani's Impressive Pool Performance

Advani, probably playing only his maiden premier championship in pool, has been a revelation.

The 40-year-old, winner of 28 world titles in billiards and snooker, has had a splendid run here.

In the pre-quarters, the Bengaluru man stunned 10-ball pool champion and favourite Shivam Arora without breaking a sweat at 8-2.

The seasoned cueist continued his dream run with a crushing victory over Kushwaha.

At the adjacent table, Advani's PSPB teammate S Shrikrishna outplayed Talwar, who is known more for his exploits in pool.

Shrikrishna, a former 6-red world champion, will take on Nitin Sharma of Chandigarh.

Nitin, who seemed to be running away with the match at one point, had to dig deep into his reserves to down Shoiab.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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