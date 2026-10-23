Pankaj Advani wins 21st World Billiards crown

India's legendary cueist Pankaj Advani again etched his name in history, winning the World Billiards Championship title after defeating England's Robert Hall in the final.

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani with the World Billiards Championship trophy. Photograph: TheKhelIndia/X

Key Points Pankaj Advani won his 21st World Billiards Championship title, defeating Robert Hall 1906-1206 in the final.

The victory marks the Indian cueist's first World billiards crown since 2014.

Advani, a 28-time World Billiards and Snooker champion, is the only cueist to win World titles in all formats.

He overcame a deficit at half-time and secured victory after a lead of over 350 points in the final hour.

Advani had century breaks of 211, 197, 149, 147, and a tournament-high 408 break.

India's cue sports legend Pankaj Advani won the 2026 World Billiards Championship, defeating England's Robert Hall 1906-1206, at the Landywood Snooker Club in Great Wyrley, England, on Thursday.

The 28-time World Billiards and Snooker champion, the only cueist to win World titles in all formats of Billiards and Snooker, trailed Hall 667-773 at the half-way stage, but fought back splendidly.

He went into the final hour of the contest with a lead of over 350 points and emerged triumphant for his 21st World billiards crown, the first since 2014.

Road to Victory

Advani, who defeated nine-time World champion David Causier in the semi-finals, had century breaks of 211, 197, 149, and 147.