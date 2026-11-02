Pankaj Advani calls for televised cue sports league to take game mainstream

Pankaj Advani urged a televised cue sports league, simpler formats and more academies to popularise billiards and snooker, while reflecting on his record-extending 29th world title triumph.

IMAGE: Pankaj Advani etched his name in history, securing an astounding 29th career world title at the WBL World Billiards Championship, in Birmingham recently. Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Pankaj Advani called for a televised cue sports league, simpler formats and greater coverage to take billiards and snooker to mainstream audiences.

The 41-year-old urged state associations and governments to establish more academies, saying India had abundant talent in precision-based sports.

Advani described his 29th world title in Birmingham as one of the top three victories of his career in terms of playing quality.

The Indian overcame a 300-320-point deficit against England's Robert Hall in the final, crediting preparation, fitness and self-belief for his comeback.

India's cue sports legend Pankaj Advani believes a televised league, greater awareness and more academies are key to taking billiards and snooker to a wider audience, insisting the country has no shortage of talent but needs a stronger platform to nurture it.

The 41-year-old, who recently won his 29th world championship title, said simplifying the sport's multiple formats and making competitions more accessible to viewers could help increase its popularity beyond a limited following.

Advani defeated England's Robert Hall 1906-1206 in the final of the WBL World Billiards Championship in Birmingham earlier this month. He produced a superb 587 break to secure the title after a five-hour contest.

Speaking to ANI, Advani pointed out that cricket and a handful of other disciplines dominate India's sporting landscape, leaving several successful sports struggling to attract mainstream attention.

"I think besides cricket and a couple of sports, I do not think other sports are mainstream in India," he said, adding that even disciplines such as shooting and javelin have yet to achieve widespread popularity despite producing top performers.

Advani Backs Televised League

A televised league could transform the sport by attracting new viewers and giving cue sports greater visibility, Advani said and called for simplifying the various formats in billiards and snooker, which often leave spectators confused.

He suggested introducing a shorter, faster format that would be easier to follow and more appealing to television audiences.

"Cue sports specifically, I do believe that a league, a televised league, could do wonders for our game," he said.

Advani explained that both billiards and snooker have short and long formats, making it difficult for newcomers to understand the sport. Better television coverage, he added, would help audiences become familiar with the different formats.

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Importance of Having More Academies

The 29-time world champion also urged state associations and governments to invest in more academies to give young players better opportunities.

He said India had considerable potential in precision-based disciplines such as cue sports, shooting, chess and archery, but more facilities were needed to identify and develop emerging talent.

"We have a few of them, but we could do with a lot more and open up the doors for many, many more youngsters," he said, stressing that India had no shortage of talent.

Birmingham Triumph Ranks Among His Top 3

Reflecting on his latest world title, Advani described the Birmingham triumph as one of the three best victories of his career in terms of the quality and standard of play.

He said competing against the world's best players pushed him to raise his game throughout the tournament.

"When you play against the best players of the world, and the quality of the game is very high, then you have got to raise your own level. And that is exactly what happened during that entire week," he said.

Advani also credited his preparation and hard work for the achievement, describing himself as extremely happy with the result.

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Comeback Against Hall Tested His Belief

Advani admitted that the final against Hall was far from straightforward.

He was trailing by around 300-320 points at one stage and felt his chances were fading before finding his rhythm and mounting a comeback.

The Indian said English players had become increasingly formidable over the last two to three years and expected a tough challenge from Hall, whom he described as an excellent player and a friend.

Advani said the first session was slow, but he took control in the second by focusing on scoring whenever opportunities came his way.

He credited his preparation and self-belief for turning the contest around, adding that the effort put in before the championship had paid off.

Fitness, Concentration Vital to Cue Sports

Advani also dismissed the perception that billiards and snooker are physically undemanding sports because they are played indoors in air-conditioned conditions.

He said cue players need considerable physical conditioning, particularly in the upper back, lower back and legs, to sustain long hours of competition.

During the Birmingham championship, he played an average of five hours of billiards daily, a demanding schedule that tested him more mentally than physically.

"If you want to support your mind and you want to ensure that you are at your highest level of concentration, you have got to be physically fit as well," he said.

Advani added that regular gym sessions targeting key muscle groups were an important part of his preparation, helping him maintain concentration and performance throughout the tournament.