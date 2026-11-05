Advani, Ramachandran Lead India's Charge At IBSF World Snooker Championships

India's top cueists, including three-time champion Pankaj Advani and reigning women's champion Anupama Ramachandran, are set to compete at the prestigious IBSF World Snooker Championships in Indore from November 12 to 21, leading a strong 22-member national squad.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Pankaj Advani and Anupama Ramachandran will lead India's 22-member squad at the IBSF World Snooker Championships in Indore from November 12 to 21.

The Indian contingent includes 15 men and seven women cueists, with some men getting direct entry to Stage 2 and others competing in Stage 1 qualifiers.

The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) announced the squad on Thursday, with the event being the third major championship hosted by BSFI for its centenary celebrations.

BSFI previously hosted the Heyball World Championships in Pune in August and the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships in Ahmedabad last month.

Three-time champion Pankaj Advani and reigning women's champion Anupama Ramachandran will spearhead India's challenge at the IBSF World Snooker Championships at the Yeshwant Club in Indore from November 12 to 21.

They are part of a 22-member Indian squad that the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) announced on Thursday. The squad comprises 15 men and seven women cueists.

India's Snooker Squad Details

The men's event will be held in two stages with eight Indians getting direct entry into Stage 2. The other seven men, including former World 6-red snooker champions Laxman Rawat and Kamal Chawla, will compete in the two qualifying events in Stage 1. The top eight players from these two events will advance to the next stage.

The Indore extravaganza will be the third and final big-ticket event that the BSFI will be hosting as part of its centenary celebrations. The federation successfully hosted the Heyball World Championships in Pune in August and the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships in Ahmedabad last month.

BSFI's Centenary Celebrations

Men's squad: Pankaj Advani, Hussain Khan, Brijesh Damani, Manan Chandra, Aditya Mehta, Ketan Chawla, Sourav Kothari, Malkeet Singh (all get direct entry into Stage 2), Laxman Rawat, Rayaan Razmi, Dhvajj Haria, Kamal Chawla, Anuraag Giri, Piyush Khushwah, Hrithik Jain (all get entry into Stage 1).

Women's squad: Anupama Ramachandran. Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian, Ishika Shah, Snenthra Babu, R Umadevi, Shruthi L.

Coach: Ashok Shandilya.