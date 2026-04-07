Palak-Mukesh Shatter World Record To Win Gold At Shooting World Cup

Indian shooters Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli achieved a historic victory at the ISSF World Cup, breaking the world record in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and securing a coveted gold medal.

IMAGE: Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli celebrate winning the gold gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF World Cup. Photograph: International Shooting Sport Federation/Instagram

Key Points Indian shooters Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The Indian duo set a new World record with a score of 487.7, also achieving a junior world record.

China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu won the silver medal, while Hungary's Veronika Major and Akos Karoly Nagy took home the bronze.

Palak's previous achievements include winning individual gold and team silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games.

Indian shooters Palak and Mukesh Nelavalli shattered the World record on way to winning a gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF World Cup for rifle and and pistol in Granada, Spain, on Tuesday.

The Indian duo aggregated 487.7 to clinch the top prize, which is also a junior World record.

The pair showcased strong form in the qualification round too, securing a spot in the medal match with a score of 581-17x.

China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu bagged the silver medal with 484.8, while Hungary's Veronika Major and Akos Karoly Nagy settled for bronze with a combined total of 414.9 in the final.

While Palak hit 243.0 in the final, Mukesh scored 244.7.

Palak and Mukesh were second in the qualifications, behind the Chinese duo that scored 586-23x.

Palak's Rise To Prominence

Palak, 18, first gained prominence by winning the 10m air pistol individual gold and team silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games. By setting an Asian Games record of 242.1 points, she also secured a 2024 Paris Olympic quota.

Mukesh is another rising star in Indian pistol shooting, and is a junior World champion.