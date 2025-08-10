HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Palace stun Liverpool to lift Community Shield

Palace stun Liverpool to lift Community Shield

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 10, 2025 23:37 IST

x

Crystal Palace

IMAGE: Crystal Palace players celebrate a they edge Liverpool in Community Shield thriller. Photograph: Crystal Palace FC?

Crystal Palace stunned Premier League champion Liverpool to lift the Community Shield, prevailing 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw at Wembley.

 

Twice trailing in the curtain-raiser to the English season, FA Cup holders Palace clawed their way back before goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s heroics and Justin Devenny’s ice-cool winner sealed a historic second trophy in just three months for the club.

Crystal Palace

Henderson saved two penalties and Mohamed Salah fired over with another, while Justin Devenny converted the winning spot kick into the top corner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ISL in limbo: AIFF chief blames 'vested interests'
ISL in limbo: AIFF chief blames 'vested interests'
Durand Cup: Real Kashmir crush NEROCA
Durand Cup: Real Kashmir crush NEROCA
Neeraj Chopra-Arshad Nadeem rivalry put on hold
Neeraj Chopra-Arshad Nadeem rivalry put on hold
Tell the full story of Obeid's death: Salah calls out UEFA
Tell the full story of Obeid's death: Salah calls out UEFA
Caravaggio & Djokovic Reshaped The Light
Caravaggio & Djokovic Reshaped The Light

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Nations Where PUBG Mobile Players Spend The Most

webstory image 2

Discounts! Upgrade The Kitchen: Best Mixer Grinders

webstory image 3

Introducing Rediff Pay

VIDEOS

'Next War May Happen Soon': Army Chief0:37

'Next War May Happen Soon': Army Chief

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter Aaradhya steals show0:53

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter...

Bengaluru all set to welcome Modi for Yellow line metro inauguration1:45

Bengaluru all set to welcome Modi for Yellow line metro...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV