Palace stun Liverpool to lift Community Shield

Photograph: Crystal Palace FC?

IMAGE: Crystal Palace players celebrate a they edge Liverpool in Community Shield thriller.

Crystal Palace stunned Premier League champion Liverpool to lift the Community Shield, prevailing 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw at Wembley.

Twice trailing in the curtain-raiser to the English season, FA Cup holders Palace clawed their way back before goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s heroics and Justin Devenny’s ice-cool winner sealed a historic second trophy in just three months for the club.

Henderson saved two penalties and Mohamed Salah fired over with another, while Justin Devenny converted the winning spot kick into the top corner.