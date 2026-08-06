Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reveals why he struggled in Glasgow

Pakistan's Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem addresses the social media backlash and explains how cold weather impacted his performance at the recent Commonwealth Games, while reaffirming his dedication to future competitions.

IMAGE: Arshad Nadeem opens up after disappointing CWG campaign. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Arshad Nadeem faced social media criticism after a disappointing ninth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Nadeem attributed his poor performance to the extremely cold weather, which stiffened his muscles and hindered his javelin throws.

The Olympic champion, who holds a 92.97m record, stressed his grounded nature and commitment to hard work despite fame.

Nadeem is confident of regaining his winning form and will compete next at the Athletissima Diamond League.

The Glasgow event saw Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage win gold, with India's Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh taking silver and bronze.

Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has said it hurt him to read heartless comments on social media after his disappointing performance at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Nadeem, who scripted history by winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 metres, said his poor showing in Glasgow was largely due to the extremely cold weather, which left his body stiff and cramped, preventing him from generating the momentum and run-up required for his throws.

At the recently concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Nadeem finished ninth in the men's javelin final with a best throw of 77.41 metres, failing to defend the gold medal from Birmingham 2022 with a then Games record throw of 90.18 metres.

"I don't want to offer excuses for what happened, but those making hurtful and disrespectful comments about me should realise that I am a son of the soil and have brought medals for this country in the past," he said. Nadeem failed to qualify for the top eight after the preliminary rounds.

Arshad Nadeem's Commonwealth Games Challenge

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal with a throw of 89.75 metres, while India's Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively, marking the first time two Indian athletes shared the Commonwealth Games javelin podium. Nadeem stressed that success had neither made him arrogant nor changed his outlook despite the fame and financial rewards that followed his Olympic triumph.

"My parents have brought me up to remain grounded and never forget my roots. I am not arrogant because of money or fame," he said.

He pointed out that several athletes in the final also struggled because of the unusually cold conditions, resulting in numerous foul throws.

"It becomes very difficult for a Javelin Thrower to keep his body muscles and rhythm consistent and fluid during the throws because of the cold," he added.

Nadeem said he always needed the support of his countrymen and was confident of returning to winning form soon.

"I believe that it is my job to put in all the hard work and commitment but at the end of the day it is up to Allah what he has planned for me. I can try to give my best. I have reconciled with the Commonwealth Games performance because I know I can do much better," he said.

Resilience And Future Aspirations

Nadeem will next compete at the Athletissima (Laussane Diamond League) on August 21 featuring the world's leading javelin throwers including Chopra and Pathirage.