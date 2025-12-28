HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pakistani kabbadi player banned for representing Indian team

Pakistani kabbadi player banned for representing Indian team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2025 14:43 IST

x

Pakistan

IMAGE: Ubaidullah Rajput represented a team from India, wore its jersey and, at one point, wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders after winning a match during a private tournament in Bahrain. Photograph: ANI Photo

A well-known Pakistan international kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput has been banned indefinitely by the national federation after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain earlier this month.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) imposed the ban following an emergency meeting on Saturday, finding Rajput guilty of travelling abroad to play in the tournament without obtaining a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federation or other relevant authorities.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar said Rajput has the right to appeal before a disciplinary committee.

Sarwar said the federation took serious note of the fact that Rajput not only travelled overseas without an NOC but also represented a team from India, wore its jersey and, at one point, wrapped

the Indian flag around his shoulders after winning a match.

"But he (Rajput) has claimed it was a total misunderstanding and he was never told the team he would play for in the private tournament would be an Indian side. But he is still guilty of flouting NOC rules," Sarwar said.

Rajput landed in trouble after videos and photographs of him wearing an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag during the GCC Cup went viral on social media.

Sarwar added that other players have also been banned and fined for participating in the event without obtaining NOCs.

 

Rajput had earlier issued an apology, stating that he was invited to play in the tournament in Bahrain and was included in a private team.

"But I didn't know until later they had named the side Indian team and I told the organizers to not use names of India and Pakistan. In private competitions in the past, Indian and Pakistan players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan," he had said.

"I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team which I can't think of doing after the conflict."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy
India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy
'Pak Under Complete Army Control, Not Good For India'
'Pak Under Complete Army Control, Not Good For India'
India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan
India Must Be Ready For Next War With Pakistan
PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'
PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'
3 Finals, Same Result: Sarfaraz Haunts India Again
3 Finals, Same Result: Sarfaraz Haunts India Again

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with paps1:43

Dhurandhar's Shararat girl Krystle D'Souza cuts cake with...

Salman Khan Spotted Cycling at His Farmhouse at Night1:11

Salman Khan Spotted Cycling at His Farmhouse at Night

'Beautiful human, pure heart': Daisy Shah sends 'love and wishes' to Salman Khan on his birthday1:42

'Beautiful human, pure heart': Daisy Shah sends 'love and...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO