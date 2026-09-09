How Sportsmanship Helped Muhammad Saqlain Fight Cancer

Former Pakistan hockey star Muhammad Saqlain bravely shares his journey battling stage four oral cancer, attributing his resilience to his strong sports background.
Muhammad Saqlain, one of Pakistan's top notch defensive hockey players, on Wednesday revealed that he was battling cancer and his sports background helped him immensely in his fight against the dreaded disease. Saqlain, 48, was diagnosed with stage four B oral cancer eight months back.
Key Points
- Former Pakistan hockey player Muhammad Saqlain revealed his battle with stage four B oral cancer, diagnosed eight months ago.
- Saqlain credits his sports background and the fighting spirit it instilled for helping him combat the disease.
- He underwent an eight-hour surgery and is currently receiving immunotherapy for a complete recovery.
- The hockey star chose to keep his health issues private to avoid burdening others with his problems.
- Saqlain expressed sadness over the current state of Pakistan hockey, comparing it to the difficulty of fighting cancer.