How Sportsmanship Helped Muhammad Saqlain Fight Cancer

Former Pakistan hockey star Muhammad Saqlain bravely shares his journey battling stage four oral cancer, attributing his resilience to his strong sports background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points Former Pakistan hockey player Muhammad Saqlain revealed his battle with stage four B oral cancer, diagnosed eight months ago.

Saqlain credits his sports background and the fighting spirit it instilled for helping him combat the disease.

He underwent an eight-hour surgery and is currently receiving immunotherapy for a complete recovery.

The hockey star chose to keep his health issues private to avoid burdening others with his problems.

Saqlain expressed sadness over the current state of Pakistan hockey, comparing it to the difficulty of fighting cancer.

Muhammad Saqlain, one of Pakistan's top notch defensive hockey players, on Wednesday revealed that he was battling cancer and his sports background helped him immensely in his fight against the dreaded disease. Saqlain, 48, was diagnosed with stage four B oral cancer eight months back.

The Power Of A Sportsman's Spirit

"It came as a big shock to me because when you are a sportsman you don't believe you can have terminal health problems," he said. Saqlain said he was still undergoing treatment for a complete recovery through Immunotherapy but initially he underwent an eight hours long surgery procedure for stage four cancer. "Being a sportsman and hockey player taught me to fight against the odds all the time. I know it has helped me fight against cancer," he added. Saqlain said he never went public with his health issues because already people were facing so many problems in their daily lives. "Why further upset them with my problems. So I just quietly underwent treatment and now I am close to a full recovery," he said. Saqlain said he had watched Pakistan's recent matches in the World Cup and it pained him to see the results. "It is as difficult to see the state of our hockey as having to fight against cancer," he added.