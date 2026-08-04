Pakistani Boxer Qudratullah Vanishes From Team Hotel After Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Pakistani boxer Qudratullah has reportedly slipped away from the team hotel in Glasgow after the Commonwealth Games, raising further concerns about the Pakistan Boxing Federation's oversight following a series of similar disappearances at international events.

IMAGE: Pakistani boxer Qudratullah. Photograph: Kind courtesy M Umer Hayat/X

Key Points Pakistani boxer Qudratullah disappeared from the team hotel in Glasgow after competing in the Commonwealth Games.

This incident is not isolated, as the Pakistan Boxing Federation has a history of boxers vanishing during major international events.

Qudratullah's passport was reportedly with the team manager, making his disappearance particularly unusual.

Previous incidents include two boxers disappearing during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and another vanishing in Italy during the 2024 World Olympic Qualifiers.

The 36-member Pakistan contingent returned from Glasgow with only one bronze medal.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation has again come under the scrutiny after boxer Qudratullah slipped away from the team hotel at the end of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. It is not the first time that the PBF has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons as in the past in nearly every big international event there have been instances of boxers slipping away in foreign countries.

Repeated Disappearances Raise Concerns

A reliable source close to the Pakistan Olympic Association said on Tuesday that Qudratullah after competing in his weight division in the CWG vanished from the team hotel. "The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager," the source added.

Even during the 2022 Commonwealth Games two national boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan disappeared in Birmingham although their passports reportedly were with the contingent head. In the World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy in 2024, Asian gold medallist boxer, Zohaib Rasheed stole his roommates foreign currency and valuables and vanished in Busto Arsizio town.

Team Returns with Single Medal

The 36-member Pakistan contingent returned home from Glasgow with just one bronze medal won by female boxer Fatima Zehra.