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Pakistan pulls out of hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India

By REDIFF SPORTS October 09, 2026 17:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pakistan has officially withdrawn from the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026, set to be held in Punjab, leading to Bangladesh being named as their replacement in a tournament where India will defend its back-to-back titles.

Pakistan hockey team

IMAGE: Pakistan had withdrawn from the Junior World Cup of hockey in Tamil Nadu last year, citing high tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pakistan has withdrawn from the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026, which will be hosted in Punjab.
  • Bangladesh has been named as the replacement team for Pakistan in the upcoming tournament.
  • The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5, featuring China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea.
  • Matches will be played at hockey stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali.
  • India will participate as the defending champions, having secured titles in 2023 and 2024.
 

Pakistan pulled out of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 to be held in Punjab.

Bangladesh were named as Pakistan's replacement.

The Asian Champions Trophy, to be held from October 27 to November 5, will also feature China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea.

The matches will be played at Jalandhar and Mohali's hockey stadiums. India enter the competition as defending champions, having won the title in 2023 (Chennai) and 2024 (Hulunbuir, China).

Pakistan had withdrawn from the Junior World Cup of hockey in Tamil Nadu last year, citing high tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

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PakistanHockey Asian Champions TrophyIndiaBangladeshPunjab

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