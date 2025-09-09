'Pakistan will come to India for Jr Hockey World Cup'

IMAGE: Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said that Pakistan "will be coming" to India for the Junior Hockey World Cup. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Pakistan will send their hockey team to India to participate in the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup to be held in November-December in Chennai and Madurai, said Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.



Singh stated that there is "no problem" and that Pakistan "will be coming" to India for the tournament.

Pakistan had pulled out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup hockey tournament in India citing security reasons.

He also affirmed that preparations are in their final stages and assured that the Junior World Cup will be organised on a grand scale.



"The World Cup is being held in Chennai and Madurai, with 24 countries participating. We are at the last stage of preparations, and this will be organised in a grand manner that will send a unique message across the world," he told ANI.



On Monday, the highly anticipated match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 was announced in Chennai.



The World Cup will see participation from 24 teams for the first time. Title holders Germany will take on South Africa for an opening match in Madurai.



Hosts, India, will start their Junior World Cup campaign against Chile in Chennai.