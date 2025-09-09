HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Pakistan will come to India for Jr Hockey World Cup'

'Pakistan will come to India for Jr Hockey World Cup'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 09:18 IST

x

IMAGE: Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said that Pakistan "will be coming" to India for the Junior Hockey World Cup. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Pakistan will send their hockey team to India to participate in the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup to be held in November-December in Chennai and Madurai, said Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

Singh stated that there is "no problem" and that Pakistan "will be coming" to India for the tournament.

Pakistan had pulled out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup hockey tournament in India citing security reasons.

 

He also affirmed that preparations are in their final stages and assured that the Junior World Cup will be organised on a grand scale.

"The World Cup is being held in Chennai and Madurai, with 24 countries participating. We are at the last stage of preparations, and this will be organised in a grand manner that will send a unique message across the world," he told ANI.

On Monday, the highly anticipated match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 was announced in Chennai.

The World Cup will see participation from 24 teams for the first time. Title holders Germany will take on South Africa for an opening match in Madurai.

Hosts, India, will start their Junior World Cup campaign against Chile in Chennai.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'
'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'
PIX: India win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup
PIX: India win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup
Why Bharat Ratna still eludes Major Dhyan Chand?
Why Bharat Ratna still eludes Major Dhyan Chand?
ACL, PCL, loss of father - Lakra refuses to break
ACL, PCL, loss of father - Lakra refuses to break
Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League
Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

webstory image 2

12 Books India Banned

webstory image 3

10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To

VIDEOS

Jacqueline Turns Heads With Her Hot Airport Look!1:02

Jacqueline Turns Heads With Her Hot Airport Look!

Taj Mahal Faces Rising Yamuna Waters Post Heavy Rains0:46

Taj Mahal Faces Rising Yamuna Waters Post Heavy Rains

Huma's stunning transformation leaves fans speechless!1:08

Huma's stunning transformation leaves fans speechless!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV