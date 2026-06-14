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Pakistan Table Tennis Players Asked To Fund Asian Games Trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 13:18 IST

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Pakistan's elite table tennis players are facing a significant hurdle for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, as the national federation demands they secure their own funding for travel and daily expenses, highlighting a critical sports funding crisis.

Photograph: ICC/X

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan's top table tennis players are required to self-fund their participation in the Asian Games in Japan.
  • Players must arrange their own air tickets and USD 50 daily for expenses during the Games.
  • The Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) claims it has not received funds from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).
  • Athletes expressed shock and questioned the promotion of sports in Pakistan amidst the funding crisis.
  • Pakistan has historically struggled in Asian Games table tennis, never winning a medal.

Pakistan's top men's and women's table tennis players have been left shocked by the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation's decision to ask them to arrange their own funds if they wish to participate in the Asian Games in Japan later this year. The players received the news when some of them approached PTTF officials during the ongoing two-day national trials in Lahore to enquire about their daily and travel allowances.

Funding Crisis Hits Pakistan Table Tennis

"We have been told that we will not be paid anything for appearing in the trials. Secondly, the players selected for the Asian Games will have to arrange their own air tickets and foreign currency at the rate of USD 50 per day to cover expenses during the Games," a player said. The player said that when the athletes protested, a senior PTTF official told them they should be grateful that the trials had been organised, as the federation had not received any funds or grants from the Pakistan Sports Board.

 

"We were told that even for the Asian Games, the PTTF is not receiving any grant or funds from the PSB, which is strange. Is this how sports is promoted in Pakistan?" the player questioned, while declining to be named. Pakistan have never won a table tennis medal at the Asian Games or Asian Championships due to the dominance of leading nations such as Malaysia, China, South Korea and India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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