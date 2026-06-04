Pakistan Opts Out Of Asian Senior Fencing Championships In India

The Asian Senior Fencing Championships in New Delhi faces challenges as Pakistan declines participation and several other nations encounter visa issues, even as India hosts the prestigious event for the first time.

Key Points Pakistan will not send its team to the Asian Senior Fencing Championships in New Delhi, despite receiving an official invitation.

India is hosting the continental fencing event for the first time, featuring fencers from over 30 countries.

The Sports Ministry's ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan remains, but multilateral event participation is permitted.

Several participating nations, including Hong Kong and Australia, are experiencing visa-related difficulties.

The championship aims to promote fencing in India and strengthen its position as an international sporting event host.

Pakistan has decided not to send its team for the Asian Senior Fencing Championships to be held here from June 19 despite the local organisers sending an invite to the neighbouring country to take part in the continental event, a top official said on Thursday.

India is hosting the championships for the first time. Fencers from more than 30 countries across Asia and Oceania will be seen in action at the event to be held at Bharat Mandapam here. Nearly 100 delegates and technical officials will oversee the event.

Pakistan's Absence And Invitation Details

"We sent an invite to Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan, to participate in the championships but they chose not to send their fencers. The deadline for sending entries is long over and we are now in the process of procuring visas for the athletes and officials," the Fencing Association of India (FAI) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

Last month, the Sports Ministry had reiterated that the blanket ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan that was imposed last year will remain in force, but the athletes from across the border will not be stopped from coming here for multilateral events. Despite that, Pakistan has chosen not to send the entries of their fencers.

Key Meetings And Visa Challenges

The General Assembly of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) will also be held here before the championships, a first time the continental body's top brass is meeting in India. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) interim president Abdelmoneim El Husseiny is also expected to attend the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Mehta said athletes and delegates of a few participating nations, including West Asian countries, have been facing visa-related challenges.

"Preparations for the championship are progressing smoothly, with coordination being undertaken alongside international and national authorities to ensure world-class event management and athlete experience," said Mehta, who is also Secretary-General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia.

"However, a few participating nations are currently facing visa-related challenges. The delegations and officials from Hong Kong are experiencing difficulties in securing timely visa appointments due to limited appointment slot availability at the visa application centre. Additionally, the Australian delegation has also encountered visa-related issues following rejections of certain visa applications, and necessary coordination efforts are underway with the concerned authorities to facilitate their participation in the championship."

Promoting Fencing In India

He said the championship is expected to play a vital role in promoting fencing in India, inspiring young athletes, and strengthening the country's position as an emerging destination for international sporting events.

"The Fencing Association of India extends its gratitude to all supporting authorities, stakeholders, and partners for their continued cooperation and support in making this championship a landmark event."