'Keep Sports Free From Politics': Pakistan hockey team won't travel to India; wants ACT shifted to neutral venue

'The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials.'

IMAGE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation said it wants a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's Asian Champions Trophy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate its Asian Champions Trophy matches.

The request cites a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India and prevailing security conditions.

PHF aims to ensure a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for its national players and officials.

The proposal is to either shift the entire tournament or all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral location.

Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's continental tournament, to be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.



Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue.



"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.



He further said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally.



"We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said.



"We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."

Pakistan Govt Denies Hockey Team Clearance

The development comes just few hours after a senior PHF official told PTI that the government has not given clearance for the national team to travel to India as claimed earlier by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.



Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy along with Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh, insisting that India's sports policy allowed Pakistan to take part in multinational sporting events in the country.



Pakistan also withdrew from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup expressing concerns over security situation.



India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea are the participating nations in the premier regional event.